BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 Toronto Hydro Corp
* Toronto Hydro Corporation to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures (series 12)
* Series 12 debentures will be issued at a price of $999.84 per $1,000 principal amount
* Toronto Hydro Corp says has agreed to issue $200 million principal amount of senior unsecured debentures due August 25, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.