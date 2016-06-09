BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 Kindred Healthcare Inc
* Completed syndication and pricing of an incremental $200 million term loan
* Incremental term loan will be issued at 99.05% of par
* Received consent from required lenders under term loan facility,abl facility to amend various provisions of those credit facilities
* Kindred healthcare completes syndication of incremental term loan and secures consent for amendments to credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.