BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 Transdigm Group Inc
* Unit received funding of an additional term loan of $500 million maturing in 2023 at a current rate of 3.75%
* Unit received commitments of a delayed draw term loan of $450 million , converted $790 million of existing tranche c term loans into tranche f term loans
* Portion of proceeds will be used to fund purchase price of acquisition of ilc holdings, inc.
* Transdigm group completes successful additional term loan and notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.