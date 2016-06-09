BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck to acquire Afferent Pharmaceuticals
* Signed a definitive agreement under which Merck will acquire Afferent Pharmaceuticals
* Under terms, Merck, through unit, to acquire outstanding stock of Afferent for an upfront payment of $500 million in cash
Under terms, Merck, through unit, to acquire outstanding stock of Afferent for an upfront payment of $500 million in cash

Afferent shareholders will be eligible to receive a total of up to an additional $750 million associated with attainment of certain milestones
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.