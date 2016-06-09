BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 Supervalu Inc
* Files Amendment No. 1 to form 10 for possible spin-off of save-a-lot business
* Among other changes, amendment includes save-a-lot's recent financial results and details co's current expectations following a spin-off
* Says Supervalu stockholders would directly own about 60 percent of outstanding shares of common stock of save-a-lot
Says it would retain about 40 percent of outstanding shares of common stock of Save-A-Lot
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.