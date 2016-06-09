June 9 Frontline Ltd

* Deal for purchase price of $84 million each

* Vessels are due for delivery in September and November 2016

* Has also secured options for two additional sister vessels with delivery in January and March 2017 at a purchase price of $85 million each

* Acquisition of VLCC newbuilding contracts