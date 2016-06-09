BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 Centene Corp
* Centene Corporation announces pricing of notes
* Centene Corp says priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 pct senior notes due 2022
* Senior notes will be issued at a price to public of 101.75 pct plus accrued interest from May 15, 2016 and bear interest at 4.75 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.