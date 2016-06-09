June 9 RLJ Entertainment Inc

* RLJ Entertainment announces reverse stock split of common stock

* Says board of directors approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common stock

* Reverse split will become effective prior to start of trading on June 24, 2016

* Reverse stock split will reduce number of shares of company's outstanding common stock from about 14.1 million to about 4.7 million