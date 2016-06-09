BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 RLJ Entertainment Inc
* RLJ Entertainment announces reverse stock split of common stock
* Says board of directors approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common stock
* Reverse split will become effective prior to start of trading on June 24, 2016
* Reverse stock split will reduce number of shares of company's outstanding common stock from about 14.1 million to about 4.7 million
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.