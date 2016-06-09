June 9 Bayshore Petroleum Corp

* Bayshore Petroleum Corp announces changes to board of directors and officers

* Peter Ho, currently president, CEO, and a board member, will assume role of chairman of board and resign as president

* Mark Roth, currently CFO and a director, will assume role of president as well as CFO.

* Raymound Go has resigned as chairman of board of company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)