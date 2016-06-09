Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
June 9 Bayshore Petroleum Corp
* Bayshore Petroleum Corp announces changes to board of directors and officers
* Peter Ho, currently president, CEO, and a board member, will assume role of chairman of board and resign as president
* Mark Roth, currently CFO and a director, will assume role of president as well as CFO.
* Raymound Go has resigned as chairman of board of company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46