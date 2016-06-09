Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
June 9 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Agreed to extend maturity date of Twin Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility from June 9, 2016 to June 21, 2016
* Agreed to extend expiry of revolving period of $140 million revolving credit facility from June 9 , 2016 to June 21, 2016
* Extension of credit facilities to enable company to continue with its strategic alternatives process
* Twin Butte announces extension of credit facilities
Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46