Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
June 9 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* "We do not believe that proposed changes will materially impact our 2016 results"
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. comments on recent HHS proposal and sees no material impact on 2016 results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it