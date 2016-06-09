Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
June 9 Mbac Fertilizer Corp
* Toronto stock exchange's scheduled delisting of common shares and warrants of company has been extended to June 24, 2016.
* MBAC provides update regarding regulatory matters
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46