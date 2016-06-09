Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
June 9 Antero Resources Corp
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 26.7 million common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of about $762 million
* Antero Resources announces pricing of common stock offering
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46