CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
June 10 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Late-Breaking data presented at EHA: all patients with pnh treated with once-monthly dosing of ALXN1210 in phase 1/2 study exhibit rapid and sustained reductions in ldhSays announced today that interim data were presented from a phase 1/2 study of ALXN1210
* Once-Monthly dosing of ALXN1210 achieved rapid and sustained reductions in mean levels of lactate dehydrogenase
* Says no serious adverse events or study withdrawals were observed in either patient cohort
* 2 patients experienced serious treatment-related adverse events and one patient had a grade 2 infusion-related reaction
* Says six deaths were reported, none of which were considered related to treatment with ALXN1007
* Says were no grade 3 or higher non-serious adverse events related to treatment with ALXN1007
* Says one patient withdrew from study due to a treatment-emergent adverse event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.