June 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Says Opdivo demonstrated objective response rate of 66.3% in classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients

* Says primary endpoint of objective response rate (orr) per an independent radiologic review committee (irrc) was 66.3%

* Says safety profile of Opdivo in checkmate -205 was consistent with previously reported data in this tumor type

* Says Opdivo indicates benefit in heavily pre-treated classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients in phase 2, single-arm pivotal trial

