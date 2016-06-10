CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
June 10 Incyte Corp :
* Says announced new 28-week data from phase 3 response-2 study of Jakafi
* Says data show that Jakafi was superior to best available therapy in maintaining hematocrit control
* Says safety profile of Jakafi was consistent with previous studies
* Study shows that nearly five times more patients with pv achieved complete hematologic remission with Jakafi compared to bat at 28 weeks
* Says overall, Jakafi was well tolerated
* Says findings from this study are consistent with data from response pivotal trial
* New phase 3 data show Jakafi (ruxolitinib) is superior to best available therapy in patients with polycythemia vera
