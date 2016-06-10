June 10 Incyte Corp :

* Says announced new 28-week data from phase 3 response-2 study of Jakafi

* Says data show that Jakafi was superior to best available therapy in maintaining hematocrit control

* Says safety profile of Jakafi was consistent with previous studies

* Study shows that nearly five times more patients with pv achieved complete hematologic remission with Jakafi compared to bat at 28 weeks

* Says overall, Jakafi was well tolerated

* Says findings from this study are consistent with data from response pivotal trial

* New phase 3 data show Jakafi (ruxolitinib) is superior to best available therapy in patients with polycythemia vera

