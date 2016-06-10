June 10 Clarke Inc :

* Clarke Inc says introduced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

* Clarke's board of directors has, therefore, determined to cease paying a regular quarterly dividend

* Declared a special dividend in amount of $2.00 per share, payable on June 27, 2016

* Clarke Inc announces special dividend and adopts new dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)