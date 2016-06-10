CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
June 10 Axiall Corp :
* Transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion
* Expected annual cost synergies of approximately $100 million
* Transaction expected to be accretive to Westlake in first year following close
* Axiall Corp says Westlake has received commitments from its banks in connection with financing of transaction
* Westlake has agreed to withdraw its nomination of a slate of director nominees at Axiall's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders
* Axiall Corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Westlake Chemical to acquire Axiall Corporation for $33.00 per share in all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.