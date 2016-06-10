June 10 Axiall Corp :

* Transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion

* Expected annual cost synergies of approximately $100 million

* Transaction expected to be accretive to Westlake in first year following close

* Axiall Corp says Westlake has received commitments from its banks in connection with financing of transaction

* Westlake has agreed to withdraw its nomination of a slate of director nominees at Axiall's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders

* Axiall Corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Westlake Chemical to acquire Axiall Corporation for $33.00 per share in all-cash transaction