June 10 Nemaska Lithium

* Filed preliminary short form prospectus for proposed offering of common shares for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $50 million

* Intends to use net proceeds for engineering fees in relation to whabouchi mine and concentrator and shawinigan hydromet plant

* Nemaska announces a financing by way of short form prospectus