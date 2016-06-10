June 10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Expect court will enter order enjoining defendants from launching their respective generic versions of treanda until patent expiry in 2026

* Court issued a ruling affirming validity of relevant claims of all four patents

* Court ruled in favor of teva in co's lawsuit against hetero usa, inc, innopharma, hospira inc, sagent pharmaceuticals inc, and accord healthcare

* Teva announces favorable court ruling in treanda (bendamustine hydrochloride) patent infringement litigation