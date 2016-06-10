BRIEF-Al Baraka Bank Egypt Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
June 10 Altus Group Ltd
* Altus Group welcomes Angela Brown to board of directors
* Appointment of Brown to board brings number of directors to nine, eight of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.