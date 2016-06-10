CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
June 10 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :
* Committee of independent directors of board asked financial advisors to connect with Weisman group to review recent proposal
* Ashford prime has retained Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP as legal counsel
* Deutsche bank is acting as financial advisor to Ashford Prime in connection with Weisman Group's proposal
* Ashford prime announces voting results for 2016 annual meeting of stockholders; company provides update on proposal from the Weisman Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.