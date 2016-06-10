June 10 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Committee of independent directors of board asked financial advisors to connect with Weisman group to review recent proposal

* Ashford prime has retained Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP as legal counsel

* Deutsche bank is acting as financial advisor to Ashford Prime in connection with Weisman Group's proposal

* Ashford prime announces voting results for 2016 annual meeting of stockholders; company provides update on proposal from the Weisman Group