BRIEF-Tanger reports $125 mln share repurchase plan
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017
June 10 Armor Minerals Inc
* Announces private placement for up to 5 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit
* Proceeds from financing will be used for follow-up exploration on recently announced drill results at Warmister project
* Armor announces $1,000,000 private placement
* Headline earnings per share increased from 11,9 cents per share in 2016 to 13,1 cents per share in 2017