June 13 Medgold Resources Corp

* Says Fortuna will purchase 10.0 million units at $0.15 per unit

* Each unit is one share of Medgold and one warrant entitling fortuna to acquire one Medgold share at $0.15 for period of 12 months

* Medgold secures $1.5-million investment and strategic alliance for Serbian exploration

