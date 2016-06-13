UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
June 13 Yirendai Ltd :
* Appointment of Yang Cao to positions of chief operating officer and chief technology officer
* Cao will lead company's technology, product and engineering divisions and oversee business operations
* Yirendai appoints chief operating officer and chief technology officer
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report