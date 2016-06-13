UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
June 13 Science Applications International Corp
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share
* Net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3 billion
* Estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was approximately $7.2 billion
* Net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.0
* Saic announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 revenue $1.215 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
