June 13 Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd

* Intends to commence a private offering of $2,100 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes

* Notes comprised of senior secured fixed rate notes due 2023, senior secured floating rate notes due 2021

* Notes also comprised of $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Reynolds group holdings limited announces launch of senior secured notes and senior notes offering