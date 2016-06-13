June 13 Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of up to $100 million of shares of its common stock

* To use net proceeds of common stock offering to repay borrowings under its secured credit facility

* Comtech announces launch of public offering of its common stock