June 13 Northern Empire Resources Corp :

* Michael G. Allen has agreed to join board and to accept appointment of president and chief executive officer

* Northern Empire Resources Corp says its intention to carry out a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1.1 million

* Northern Empire Resources Corp says proceeds of private placement will be used to fund exploration at Richardson Gold Property in Alaska

* Northern Empire announces change in management and private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)