* Biospecifics technologies corp. Announces positive top-line results from phase 2 trial of cch for treatment of human lipoma

* Trial met its primary endpoint of reduction in visible surface area of target lipomas relative to placebo

* There were no serious adverse events reported during trial

Announces Positive Top-Line results from phase 2 trial of cch for treatment of human lipoma