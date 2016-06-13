June 13 Synutra International Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Sees 2017 net income to be between $25 and $30 million

* Synutra reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 sales $500 million to $550 million

* Q4 sales fell 21.8 percent to $86.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)