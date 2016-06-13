UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
June 13 Niko Resources Ltd
* To date, petrobangla has not complied with third decision on payment claim
* Supreme court of bangladesh, high court division has extended stay order for an additional period of three months
* Niko provides corporate updates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report