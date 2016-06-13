June 13 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Overall survival at four years is estimated to be 77 percent

* 82 percent of cp-cml patients who achieved mcyr are estimated to remain in mcyr at four years

* 96 percent of cp-cml patients who underwent ponatinib dose reductions while in response maintained their responses at four year timepoint

* Patients treated with iclusig continued to demonstrate anti-leukemic activity with a median follow-up of 4.0 years for cp-cml

* Term safety and efficacy data of ponatinib from phase 2 pace clinical trial