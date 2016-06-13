UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
June 13 VMware Inc :
* Financial details of transaction were not disclosed
* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2016
* Announces intent to acquire Arkin Net to help customers accelerate adoption of VMware NSX And software-defined data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report