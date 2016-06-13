UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 13 Iconix Brand Group Inc :
* Iconix Brand Group Inc says company is revising down its 2016 gaap diluted EPS guidance by $0.04 to a range of $0.71 to $0.86
* Says Company Is Revising Down Its 2016 Non-Gaap diluted EPS guidance by $0.09 to a range of $1.06 to $1.21
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Iconix brand group repurchases up to $105 million of its 2018 convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)