CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 On Assignment Inc :
* Approved a new stock repurchase program, under which company may repurchase up to $150 million of its common stock over next two years
* On Assignment announces new $150 million stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report