June 13 Neuralstem Inc :

* Says Richard Daly appointed chairman of the board

* Disclosed voluntary salary reductions of senior management as well as a reduction in non-employee board member compensation

* Reduction in non-employee board member compensation from $200,000 per annum to $100,000 per annum

* Neuralstem announces new chairman and further reorganization plans