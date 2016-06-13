BRIEF-Incity Immobilien to increase company's share capital
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES
June 13 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :
* Learned that SEC conducting an investigation limited to four specific non-recourse secured loans originated in 2011 and 2012
* Review to ensure information given to lenders on lease status reports, revenues, expected revenues, did not materially vary from co's financial statements
* Ernst & young has been engaged to conduct a "swift and thorough" investigation
* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Provides update on recent financial allegations and anticipates near term resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.