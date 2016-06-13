BRIEF-Incity Immobilien to increase company's share capital
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES
June 13 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc :
* Aggregate value of station divestitures related to media general transaction approximates $545 million
* Nexstar broadcasting enters into definitive agreement to divest five stations in five markets for $115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.