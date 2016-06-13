BRIEF-Hanseyachts to market products of French yacht manufacturer Privilege Marine SAS
* WILL IN FUTURE MARKET PRODUCTS OF FRENCH YACHT MANUFACTURER PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS, HEADQUARTERED IN LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE, VIA ITS WORLDWIDE SALES NETWORK
June 13 Viex Capital Advisors LLC:
* ISS, Glass Lewis recommended that Support.com stockholders vote to elect Viex's five nominees to board
* ISS & Glass Lewis recommend Support.com stockholders vote on Viex's gold proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MUMBAI, May 19 Shares in India's state-run Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO) rose as much as 28.9 percent on its market debut on Friday, after a strong response to the company's 12.2 billion-rupee ($188 million) initial public offering.