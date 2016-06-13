BRIEF-Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Lingan as chairman, Liu Zhengqing as vice chairman
June 13 MGT Capital Investments Inc :
* MGT appoints Roger Ver as the chairman of its newly formed "cryptocurrency advisory board" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.