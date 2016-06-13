CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Merck :
* Merck's investigational insulin glargine, MK-1293, met primary endpoint in two phase 3 studies, showing non-inferiority to LANTUS
* In both studies, MK-1293 met its pre-specified secondary efficacy endpoints of statistical a1c equivalence to Lantus
* No clinically meaningful difference in safety endpoints of interest were seen between treatment groups
* 76.4 percent of patients receiving lantus and 71.0 percent of patients receiving mk-1293 experienced symptomatic hypoglycemia
* 0.4 percent of patients receiving lantus and 0.8 percent of patients receiving mk-1293 experienced an injection site reaction
* 0.4 percent of patients receiving mk-1293 and none taking lantus experienced a systemic allergic reaction
* No reports of anaphylactic response in either treatment group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)