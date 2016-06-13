Japan passes law to tighten regulations on high-frequency trading
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
June 13 U.S. Bancorp:
* U.S. Bancorp appoints Terry Dolan as Chief Financial Officer; Dolan is currently Vice Chairman, Wealth Management & Securities Services
* Kathy Rogers, currently Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, has made decision to step down from that role
* Rogers will remain with company in her previous role, as head of Stress Test Process, and be based in Cincinnati
* Rogers will continue in her responsibilities as CFO through transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 19 Hopes Latin America's largest economy could emerge from its worst-ever recession this year were plunged into doubt on Thursday after President Michel Temer was shaken by allegations he condoned bribing a potential witness.