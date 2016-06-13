Japan passes law to tighten regulations on high-frequency trading
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
June 13 Barclays Plc
* Barclays announces appointment of Tim Main as chairman of global FIG, based in New York
* Tim main joins Barclays from Evercore Partners where he was most recently senior managing director
* Barclays appoints chairman of global financial institutions group Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
BRASILIA, May 19 Hopes Latin America's largest economy could emerge from its worst-ever recession this year were plunged into doubt on Thursday after President Michel Temer was shaken by allegations he condoned bribing a potential witness.