CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Eli Lilly And Co:
* Aarti Shah named Chief Information Officer
* Promotion of Aarti Shah , Ph.D., to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer effective July 1
* Shah has been global brand development leader for Immunology since 2013. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)