BRIEF-Hubtown to enter affordable housing segment
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Arthur J Gallagher & Co:
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires The Buchholz Planning Corporation
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources