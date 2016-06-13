BRIEF-Hubtown to enter affordable housing segment
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Fronsac Reit
* To undertake a prospectus-exempt private placement of units of Fronsac for a maximum amount of $5 million
* Units will be offered at a price of $0.39 each.
* Fronsac REIT announces a financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says plans to enter affordable housing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources