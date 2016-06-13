CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Fox Networks Group
* Ravi Ahuja, who currently serves as FNG executive vice president, business operations and development, has been named Mayberry's successor.
* Longtime Fox Networks Group chief financial officer Del Mayberry to retire Source text for Eikon:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)