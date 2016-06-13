CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 13 Immunogen Inc
* Immunogen announces proposed $100 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Says notes will be senior unsecured obligations of immunogen, and interest will be payable semi-annually
* Immunogen Inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering for its operations, including but not limited to clinical trial expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)