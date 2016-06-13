June 13 E*TRADE Financial Corp

* E*TRADE Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for May 2016

* Daily average revenue trades for May were 149,475, a six percent decrease from April and a one percent decrease from year-ago period

* Added 30,607 gross new brokerage accounts in May and ended month with about 3.3 million brokerage accounts, an increase of 8,448 from April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)